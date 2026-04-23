US seizes another Iranian-linked oil tanker in Indian Ocean - VIDEO

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The United States has seized another oil tanker linked to Iran in the Indian Ocean.

The US Department of War released footage of forces on the deck of the oil tanker called 'Majestic X', which was seized in the Indian Ocean, News.Az reports.

"Overnight, U.S. forces carried out a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless vessel M/T Majestic X transporting oil from Iran, in the Indian Ocean within the INDOPACOM area of responsibility," the Department of War wrote on X.

"We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate."

"International waters cannot be used as a shield by sanctioned actors. The Department of War will continue to deny illicit actors and their vessels freedom of maneuver in the maritime domain," it added.

On April 20, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) released a video showing Marines boarding the Iranian-flagged vessel Touska in the Gulf of Oman.

The footage, posted on X, shows Marines departing the USS Tripoli amphibious assault ship by helicopter and then descending onto the container ship using ropes as part of the boarding operation.

The visuals depict the Marines being transported from the USS Tripoli over the sea before they fast-rope onto the vessel to carry out the boarding procedure.

News.Az