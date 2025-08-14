Tropical Storm Erin could become first major hurricane of season

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tropical Storm Erin is forecast to strengthen into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season by Friday morning and reach Category 3 strength by Sunday as it passes north of Puerto Rico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Puerto Rico may see tropical rains and dangerous rip currents this weekend, but direct impacts will be minimal. The storm is expected to turn north toward Bermuda around Aug. 20, with the potential to maintain or increase strength over warm waters, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

While Erin is not predicted to make landfall in the U.S., dangerous rip currents could affect the East Coast from Aug. 21–27. August through October are typically the most active months of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs until Nov. 30.

