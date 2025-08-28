Tropical storm Kajiki kills five, leaves seven missing in Northern Thailand

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least five people have died and seven remain missing after heavy rains and landslides caused by tropical storm Kajiki swept across northern Thailand, the Thai disaster agency reported Thursday.

Kajiki earlier made landfall in Vietnam as a typhoon, killing seven people, flooding over 10,000 homes and offices, and damaging 86 hectares of rice and cash crops, according to the Vietnamese government, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In Thailand, the storm affected 12 provinces in the north and northeast, including Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Mae Hong Son, impacting more than 6,300 people across 1,800 households. Four people died in a landslide in Chiang Mai, and another drowned in Mae Hong Son. The Interior Ministry reported 15 injuries in Chiang Mai, five people buried in landslides, and two swept away by floodwaters.

Flooding continued on Thursday in eight provinces, affecting nearly 6,000 people in 1,600 households, the ministry said.

This is the second time this year northern Thailand has been struck by remnants of a typhoon, following Typhoon Wutip in June, which arrived from southern China.

