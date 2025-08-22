Yandex metrika counter

Tropical Storm Lingling sparks flood alert in southwestern Japan - VIDEO

Photo: Getty Images

Tropical Storm Lingling has unleashed heavy rains across southwestern Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture, prompting warnings of floods and mudslides.

Officials have urged residents to stay vigilant as rainfall continues and the risk of further disasters remains high, News.Az reports, citing NHK

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the system, which strengthened from a tropical depression to a tropical storm Thursday morning over nearby waters, made landfall near Hioki City later that day.

Over 300 millimeters was recorded in southern Kyushu in the 24 hours through Friday morning.

Landslide warnings have been issued for parts of Kagoshima. Some areas in the prefecture have already suffered damage from record rainfall earlier this month.

People there are warned to stay on the alert for landslides, flooding and overflowing rivers.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

