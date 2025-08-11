Floods, landslides leave several missing in Southern Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Torrential rains triggered flooding and landslides across southern Japan on Monday, leaving several people missing and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate, officials said.

In Kumamoto prefecture, rescuers are searching for three people, including one swept away by a mudslide while heading to an evacuation center. Two others remain missing in Fukuoka city after being carried off by a surging river, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said some areas saw over 400 mm (15.7 inches) of rain in 24 hours — a local record — and issued landslide warnings for nine prefectures.

Bullet train services were suspended during the busy Obon holiday travel week, with television footage showing submerged homes, roads and overflowing rivers.

Authorities warned the risk of landslides remains high even as rainfall levels ease. “There is a real threat to people’s lives,” said forecast chief Yoichi Tachihara.

