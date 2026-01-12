Truck drives into crowd at Los Angeles rally backing Iran protests - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person was struck after a U-Haul truck drove through a crowd during a Los Angeles rally held in support of anti-regime demonstrators in Iran, with the driver taken into custody, authorities said.

The incident took place at around 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday along Veteran Avenue near the Federal Building in the Westwood neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), News.Az reports, citing FOX News.

🚨U-Haul truck plows through Iranian crowd at anti-Iran regime rally in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, with at least two protesters injured as LAPD detains driver and investigates motive. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/OyKSmyOlTj — News.Az (@news_az) January 12, 2026

“At approximately 15:30 hours, the driver of a U-Haul truck collided with individuals marching along Veteran Avenue in the area of the Federal Building,” the LAPD said in a statement.

Police said the adult male driver has been detained as the investigation continues.

“At this time, one person was confirmed struck by the vehicle (an adult male); however, no significant injuries have been reported,” the LAPD said. “A Rescue Ambulance treated the individual at the scene. No one has been transported to the hospital for medical treatment.”

Hundreds of people had gathered in the Westwood area for the march in support of protesters in Iran, according to local outlet NBC4 Los Angeles.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show the U-Haul truck moving rapidly through a tightly packed crowd as people screamed. In one video, an individual could be seen clinging to the side of the vehicle and banging on a window as it continued to move forward.

