Trudeau blasts Trump's "dumb" tariffs in direct message

Justin Trudeau criticized Donald Trump’s "dumb" tariffs on Canada as he announced retaliatory tariffs in response on Tuesday, March 4.

At a press conference in Ottawa, the Canadian prime minister announced 25 percent tariffs on American goods and urged the US president not to persist with his trade war, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

In a direct message to Mr Trump, Mr Trudeau said: “It's not in my habit to agree with The Wall Street Journal, but Donald, they point out that even though you’re a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do.

“We two friends fighting is exactly what our opponents around the world want to see."

