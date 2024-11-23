Trudeau says Canada will arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they enter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the country would abide by the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu and Israel's former defense minister Yoav Gallant and will arrest the two should they enter the country, he told reporters on Thursday at a press conference, News.az reports citing foreign media .

"It's really important that everyone abide by international law. This is something we've been calling for since the beginning of the conflict," he said. "We are one of the founding members of the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice. As Canadians, we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international court."US President Joe Biden rejected the ICC's decision to issue the warrants, saying that "whatever the ICC might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security." The United States, however, is not one of the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, unlike Canada.

