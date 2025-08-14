Trump and Putin outline goals for Alaska peace summit
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that his primary objective at Friday’s peace summit in Anchorage, Alaska, is to save lives on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides, as the conflict continues.
The high-level meeting was announced last week, and it is hoped that it will lead to an end to the war in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The meeting "is going to be very important for Russia and very important for us only in that we are going to save a lot of lives," Trump said during a Thursday afternoon press conference at the White House.