Trump and Xi set for high-stakes China summit on trade, Iran and AI

Trump and Xi set for high-stakes China summit on trade, Iran and AI

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Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to hold wide-ranging talks this week covering trade, artificial intelligence, Iran, Taiwan and nuclear security as Washington and Beijing seek to stabilize relations between the world’s two largest economies.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday for a two-day visit that will include his first face-to-face meeting with Xi in more than six months, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

US officials said both sides are expected to discuss extending a critical rare earth minerals agreement that has helped ease tensions in the ongoing trade dispute between the two countries. The deal, reached last year, allowed continued Chinese exports of strategic minerals used in advanced manufacturing and defense technologies.

The summit is also expected to produce announcements related to Chinese purchases of Boeing aircraft, American agricultural goods and energy products, alongside new trade and investment dialogue mechanisms between the two countries.

Officials indicated that proposed “Board of Trade” and “Board of Investment” frameworks could be unveiled during the visit as part of broader efforts to improve economic coordination.

Beyond trade, the talks are expected to focus heavily on geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing conflict involving Iran. The Trump administration has reportedly urged China to use its influence with Tehran to help reduce tensions and encourage negotiations.

Washington is also expected to raise concerns over China’s economic and technological ties with Russia, including alleged transfers of dual-use goods and industrial components.

Taiwan remains another major source of friction between the two powers. Beijing has increased military activity around the self-governing island in recent years, while the United States continues to support Taiwan through arms sales and diplomatic backing.

Artificial intelligence is also emerging as a key topic in bilateral relations. US officials said both countries are exploring the possibility of establishing direct communication channels on AI-related risks and security issues as concerns grow over rapid advances in advanced AI systems.

The summit could also touch on nuclear weapons policy, although officials acknowledged that China remains reluctant to engage in formal arms control discussions with Washington.

The meeting comes at a sensitive moment for global markets and international diplomacy, with investors closely watching for signs of easing tensions between the US and China after years of trade disputes, technology restrictions and geopolitical rivalry.

News.Az