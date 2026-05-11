Suspect at large after apparent homicide at University of Washington off-campus housing

Suspect at large after apparent homicide at University of Washington off-campus housing

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The University of Washington Police Department is searching for a suspect following an apparent homicide at a student housing building on Sunday night, according to the university, News.Az reports, citing K5.

Police responded to the Nordheim Court Apartments, an off-campus student housing complex, around 10:20 p.m. after reports of a death. UW Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities described the suspect as a man standing between 5-foot-6 inches and 5-foot-7 inches tall, with a slim build, black hair, and a beard. Police said he may be wearing a button-up shirt under a dark blue vest and blue jeans.

Officials urged anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 immediately.

Residents of the apartment complex have been advised to remain inside and to lock their doors and windows as a precaution.

Police have not released any information regarding the identity or condition of the victim.

News.Az