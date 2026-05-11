Iran detains two accused of calling for strikes online

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organisation says it has arrested two individuals accused of operating fake accounts on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and calling for attacks on Iran.

According to Fars News Agency, the suspects were detained for allegedly using fabricated identities to publish content against the state and for urging foreign actors to carry out strikes on Iranian territory, News.Az reports.

The IRGC said the accounts used profile images featuring the Pahlavi flag and pseudonyms. It also alleged that, in addition to insulting religious sanctities and the public, the individuals had called on foreign officials, including US President Donald Trump, to bomb Iran.

The statement further claimed that the case file includes chats and posts suggesting the suspects had shared locations and images of areas struck by missiles with foreign contacts.

The IRGC Intelligence Organisation said operations to identify and dismantle networks aligned with hostile actors are continuing, adding that the case is currently under judicial review.

News.Az