Explosion hits building planned for asylum shelter in Dutch city of Den Bosch

Explosion hits building planned for asylum shelter in Dutch city of Den Bosch

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An explosion damaged a building over the weekend in the Dutch city of Den Bosch at a site that the municipality plans to use for housing asylum seekers, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Police said the incident occurred at a former police station on De Beverspijken, located on the border between Engelen and Den Bosch.

Investigators later determined that an explosive device had been used earlier over the weekend, which caused damage to a window.

According to police, the damage was discovered after a passerby alerted the authorities on Sunday evening.

An explosives expert was deployed to the scene, where remnants of fireworks and a liquid substance were also found.

Police stated that evidence has been secured as part of the ongoing investigation.

The building, which is located in a business park, is intended by the municipality to accommodate 50 underage asylum seekers.

The plan for the site has previously triggered demonstrations, including repeated protests in the area as well as disruptions on nearby roads and highways.

The municipality has already held several information sessions for residents and business owners and is scheduled to hold an online meeting on Monday.

News.Az