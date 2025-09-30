"Linda is finishing up the final details," Trump told reporters at an event in the Oval Office, referring to Education Secretary Linda McMahon. "And they'll be paying about $500 million and they'll be operating trade schools. They're going to be teaching people how to do AI and lots of other things, engines, lots of things," News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Trump announces Harvard to pay $500 million in deal with administration
Reuters
US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his administration had reached a deal with Harvard University following months of negotiations, with the Ivy League school agreeing to pay $500 million.
Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Harvard had no immediate comment on Trump's remarks.
The Trump administration has threatened schools, universities and colleges with the withholding of federal funds over issues including pro-Palestinian protests against US ally Israel's war in Gaza, climate initiatives, transgender policies, and diversity, equity and inclusion practices.