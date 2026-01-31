Trump backs Noem amid criticism

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has voiced his backing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in the face of growing calls for her to step down.

"The Radical Left Lunatics, Insurrectionists, Agitators, and Thugs, are going after Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, because she is a woman, and has done a really GREAT JOB!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The Border disaster that I inherited is fixed, the violent criminals that were allowed into our Country through Sleepy Joe’s 'sick' Open Border Policy, are largely gone, or being strongly sought for purposes of removal," Trump said, attributing the issues he described to the former Joe Biden administration’s immigration policies.

The US murder rate has just hit its lowest level in 125 years, the president claimed, arguing also that Washington, DC is now among the safest cities in the country, along with many other "once very dangerous cities!"

"Republicans, don’t let these Crooked Democrats, who are stealing Billions of Dollars from Minnesota, and other Cities and States from all over the Country, push you around. They are using this aggressive protest SCAM to obfuscate, camouflage, and hide their CRIMINAL ACTS of theft and insurrection. They should all be in jail" he said.

Trump also said he was elected on a platform of strong borders and law and order, among many other priorities, adding: "Thank you to Secretary Kristi Noem. Remember, ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES!!!"

Democrats are urging Trump to fire Noem, who is facing scrutiny following the shootings. However, the president repeatedly dismissed notions that she might step down.

In another Truth Social post, the president also praised White House border czar Tom Homan, whom he dispatched to Minnesota earlier this week to help ease tensions with local officials.

"Tom Homan is doing a FANTASTIC JOB. He is one of a kind," Trump noted.

News.Az