Trump: Board of Peace nations to deploy thousands of troops to Gaza mission

Trump: Board of Peace nations to deploy thousands of troops to Gaza mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday that member states of the Gaza Board of Peace “have committed thousands of personnel” to an International Stabilization Force, News.Az reports, citing Jerusalem Post.

In addition to personnel, board members have pledged over $5 billion to humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Gaza, Trump announced, adding that the board will meet in Washington on Thursday.

The board, which Trump is chairman of, "will prove to be the most consequential International Body in History," he added.

News.Az