Trump called the Sydney attack a "horrible event"

US President Donald Trump commented on the terrorist attack in Sydney and the attack on American troops in Syria.

The American leader, speaking at the White House, called the attack on the Sydney beach "a terrible event," while expressing full respect for the "brave man" who prevented the Sydney shooter from completing the attack, News.Az informs.

"During the attack in Australia, a very brave man confronted one of the attackers and saved many lives," Trump said.

He also touched on the ISIS attack on the American-Syrian patrol in Palmyra.

"We lost three great patriots to bad guys. It wasn't the Syrian government, it was ISIS. The Syrian government fought on our side," the US president said.

