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Sydney Beach
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A popular Sydney beach has been shut down after a woman was left fighting for her life following a horrific shark attack on Saturday morning.13 Jun 2026-09:06
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Naveed Akram, the man accused of carrying out the deadly Bondi Beach terror attack, appeared in a Sydney court on Monday after being formally charged with 59 offenses linked to the fatal mass shooting.16 Feb 2026-09:30
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The man accused of the Bondi Beach attack, who survived a police shootout, has been charged with 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder, after waking from a coma on Tuesday.17 Dec 2025-10:27
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Authorities have identified the suspects in Sunday’s Hanukkah mass shooting at Bondi Beach, which left 15 people dead, as a father and his Australian-born son, neither of whom appeared to have a prior criminal record.15 Dec 2025-09:34
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US President Donald Trump commented on the terrorist attack in Sydney and the attack on American troops in Syria.15 Dec 2025-00:48
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A surfer has died after being attacked by a large shark at Long Reef Beach in northern Sydney on Saturday morning, marking the city’s first fatal shark incident in more than three years.06 Sep 2025-09:29
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