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Sydney Attack
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A popular Sydney beach has been shut down after a woman was left fighting for her life following a horrific shark attack on Saturday morning.13 Jun 2026-09:06
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Naveed Akram, the man accused of carrying out the deadly Bondi Beach terror attack, appeared in a Sydney court on Monday after being formally charged with 59 offenses linked to the fatal mass shooting.16 Feb 2026-09:30
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A 12-year-old Australian boy has died after being bitten by a shark in Sydney Harbour, marking the latest in a series of shark incidents along Australia’s east coast, local media reported on January 24.24 Jan 2026-10:20
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Four shark attacks within 48 hours at beaches across New South Wales, Australia, have heightened concerns among swimmers and surfers.20 Jan 2026-11:47
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A 12- or 13-year-old Australian boy is in critical condition after a shark attack in Sydney Harbour on Sunday, authorities said.19 Jan 2026-12:19
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The man accused of the Bondi Beach attack, who survived a police shootout, has been charged with 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder, after waking from a coma on Tuesday.17 Dec 2025-10:27
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Authorities have identified the suspects in Sunday’s Hanukkah mass shooting at Bondi Beach, which left 15 people dead, as a father and his Australian-born son, neither of whom appeared to have a prior criminal record.15 Dec 2025-09:34
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The death toll from the December 14 terrorist attack in Sydney has risen to 15.15 Dec 2025-02:48
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