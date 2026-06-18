Trump calls for a full ceasefire in Lebanon

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US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he expects a full ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel, and called on parties in the Middle East to uphold their commitments as talks continue.

The United States is committed to peace, Trump added, pointing to lower oil prices and rising stocks as signs that markets were responding positively to the diplomatic track, News.Az reports, citing Shafaq news.

The signed US-Iran memorandum also includes Lebanon, according to the official text released by Washington and Tehran, with the 14-point pact calling for ending military activity on all fronts, and ensuring the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Israel, however, continued operations in southern Lebanon, carrying out strikes on Thursday that killed at least three people in Kfar Tebnit and Zebdin. On June 18, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that Israeli attacks since March 2 had killed 3,912 people and injured 11,873 others.

Tel Aviv has also expanded a “forward defense line in southern Lebanon.” The Israeli military recently published a map showing forces operating beyond previously declared buffer zones, including areas near Nabatieh. Reuters cited two Israeli officials as saying talks are underway with the United States over Israel’s continued deployment in Lebanon, with a senior official close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing the negotiations as “stubborn.”

News.Az