Trump calls Supreme Court decision on his tariffs "deeply disappointing"

Donald Trump described Friday’s Supreme Court of the United States ruling that overturned his broad tariffs as “deeply disappointing” and said he felt “absolutely ashamed” of the justices who issued the 6-3 decision, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Supreme Court of the United States has invalidated several of Donald Trump’s broadest global tariffs, issuing a decision with major consequences for international trade and the scope of presidential authority.

In a 6-3 decision, the justices in America's highest court said the law Trump used to impose the tariffs did not authorise him to do so.

The ruling opens the door to potentially hundreds of billions of dollars in tariff refunds, delivering a major victory to the small businesses and states that had challenged the measures.

The Trump administration had contended that the duties were justified under a law empowering the president to respond to national emergencies. The lawsuit was seen as a major legal test of Trump's wider push to expand the powers of the White House - and of the willingness of the justices, a majority of whom are conservative, to overturn a policy so central to the administration's agenda.

News.Az