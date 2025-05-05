Trump claims he knew "nothing" about AI image of him as pope

President Donald Trump stated that he was unaware of an artificially generated image of him dressed as the pope, which was posted to his Truth Social account over the weekend.

"I had nothing to do with it. Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the pope and they put it out on the internet. That's not me that did it, I have no idea where it came from, maybe it was AI, but I know nothing about it, I just saw it last evening," Trump told reporters on May 5 from the Oval Office, News.Az reports citing USA Today.

The image that the White House reshared has drawn criticism from Catholics, who are still mourning the death of Pope Francis. Trump attended his funeral last week alongside other world leaders. A papal conclave to select a new pope is set to begin on May 7.

Talking to reporters on May 5 about the artificial image that appeared on his account, Trump brought up first lady Melania Trump and said, "Actually my wife thought it was cute. She said, 'Isn't that nice?'"

"Actually, I would not be able to be married. though," he said. "To the best of my knowledge, pope's aren't big on being married, are they? Not that we know of."

Trump also accused the media of ginning up the controversy as he was questioned about Catholic frustration with the image during a question and answer session at the White House.

"They can't take a joke," Trump told reporters, referring to the media. "The Catholic's loved it."

As for whether it should have been shared from the official account of the White House on social media, Trump said "give me a break" and that "somebody did it in fun, it's fine, you have to have a little fun, don't you."

Vice President JD Vance, who is Catholic, also framed the image as a joke.

After anti-Trump Republican and Bulwark editor-at-large Bill Kristol tagged Vance in an X post that asked "are you fine with this disrespect and mocking of the Holy Father," the vice president swatted back.

"As a general rule, I'm fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen," Vance told Kristol, an advocate of the Iraqi invasion.

