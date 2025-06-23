Trump claims he wrestled nuclear bomb out of Iran's hands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States carried out a successful military operation against Iran and wrested the nuclear "bomb from the hands" of Tehran, News.Az reprots citing the Truth Social.

"Yesterday we achieved an impressive military success, snatching the 'bomb' right out of their hands. And they would have used it if they could!" the head of state claimed. According to him, "yesterday's attack was a complete and absolute victory" for Washington.

Trump has sharply criticized Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who called the U.S. strikes on Iran a violation of the country's constitution. The president said he would support his fellow party member's rival in the Republican primary.

In March of this year, US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said that US intelligence agencies see no evidence of Tehran working to create nuclear weapons. Also, according to her data, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has not sanctioned the resumption of the nuclear weapons program, which was suspended in 2003. At the same time, Gabbard emphasized that the US intelligence community closely monitors the Islamic Republic's activities in the nuclear sphere.

News.Az