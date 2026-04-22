Trump claims Iran 'collapsing financially' over Hormuz closure

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US President Donald Trump said Iran is collapsing financially over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Iran is collapsing financially! They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately — Starving for cash! Losing 500 Million Dollars a day. Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid. SOS!!!”

Trump on Tuesday announced that the ceasefire with Iran will be extended, stating that the US military will postpone its planned attack in order to allow additional time for Tehran to present a proposal aimed at ending the war.

The ceasefire had originally been scheduled to expire on Wednesday.

“I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” the US president wrote on Truth Social.

News.Az