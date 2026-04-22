Trump announces Iran ceasefire extension

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President Donald Trump has announced that the ceasefire with Iran will be extended, stating that the US military will postpone its planned attack in order to allow additional time for Tehran to present a proposal aimed at ending the war, News.Az reports.

The decision, announced on Tuesday, was made following a request from Pakistani mediators, according to Trump.

The ceasefire had originally been scheduled to expire on Wednesday.

“I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” the US president said in a social media post.

Without a specific deadline, Trump’s statement suggests that the truce’s extension is open-ended, at least from the US side.

News.Az