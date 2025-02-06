Trump claims Israel will hand over Gaza to US after conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Israel would turn the Gaza Strip over to the United States after the fighting ends and that no U.S. soldiers would be needed there.

”The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians … would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region,” Trump said in a Truth Social post building on his controversial comments about Gaza’s future this week, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Earlier in the day, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz said they welcome Trump's proposal. In a post on X, Katz said, “I welcome President Trump’s bold plan, which could enable a large segment of Gaza’s population to relocate to various destinations around the world.”

The Israeli plan would allow Gaza residents to depart for “any country willing to receive them” via land crossings or through “special arrangements for departure by sea and air”.

