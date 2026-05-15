Indian rupee weakens to record low against US dollar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Indian rupee fell to a new all-time low on Friday, crossing the 96-mark against the U.S. dollar and trading at 96.07 during intraday sessions, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The depreciation of the currency was attributed to what analysts described as “severe global pressures,” including rising international crude oil prices amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, a strengthening U.S. dollar, and sustained heavy selling by foreign institutional investors.

News.Az