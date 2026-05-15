Shakira and Burna Boy release official World Cup anthem Dai Dai

The song blends Latin and Afrobeats influences and is designed as an upbeat celebration of global unity through football, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

FIFA confirmed the release and said the anthem will accompany promotional events and tournament activities ahead of the competition, which begins on June 11 and concludes with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Shakira first teased the track with a video filmed at Brazil’s Maracanã Stadium, where she appears performing alongside dancers and holding the official match ball of the tournament. The song has already generated significant attention on social media, with fans welcoming her return to the World Cup stage.

The 2026 edition will be the first World Cup hosted by three countries and is expected to feature expanded entertainment elements, including a planned halftime show during the final.