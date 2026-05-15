CIA chief visits Cuba as US offers aid amid worsening fuel crisis

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The head of the CIA, John Ratcliffe, has made a rare visit to Cuba, delivering a message from the United States that Washington is prepared to “seriously engage” with Havana if the government implements “fundamental changes” to its political system.

The trip comes as Cuba faces severe fuel shortages and widespread blackouts after a prolonged decline in energy supplies linked to US sanctions and restrictions, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

Ratcliffe met senior Cuban officials in Havana during what is believed to be only the second visit by a CIA director since Cuba’s 1959 revolution.

The US administration has said it is willing to provide $100 million in assistance to help ease the humanitarian situation, but insists that any support depends on “meaningful reforms” to Cuba’s communist system.

Cuba has been experiencing rolling blackouts lasting up to 22 hours a day as fuel supplies run out, with authorities saying the country has no diesel or fuel oil reserves left.

The Cuban government said both sides discussed possible cooperation between law enforcement agencies and broader regional security concerns, while also acknowledging the worsening economic situation.

Separately, US intelligence activity around the island has reportedly increased in recent months, with multiple surveillance flights observed near Cuban cities.

Washington has intensified pressure on Havana through sanctions and restrictions on fuel imports, while stating that any future engagement depends on political and economic changes inside Cuba.

News.Az