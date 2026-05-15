Ukraine and Azerbaijan deepen strategic defence cooperation after Zelenskyy visit

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A recent visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a delegation to Azerbaijan has strengthened the strategic partnership between the two countries, Ukrainian officials said.

The cooperation is focused on defence collaboration and the exchange of military experience between Kyiv and Baku, News.Az reports, citing Caliber.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov said the partnership is mutually beneficial and aimed at improving defence capabilities.

He said Ukraine is ready to share its experience and assist Azerbaijan in strengthening and organizing its air defence systems, while noting that some aspects of cooperation remain undisclosed as part of bilateral state relations.

According to Hnatov, the goal of the cooperation is to make Azerbaijan’s defence system more modern and better prepared for current security challenges.

News.Az