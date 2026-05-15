UK urged to ban private jets amid fuel crisis fears

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Climate and transport organisations have called on the UK government to ban private jets and reduce motorway speed limits to 60mph to help avoid a possible fuel supply crisis linked to the war involving Iran.

Groups including Greenpeace and Transport and Environment warned ministers not to “sleepwalk into a crisis” that could lead to fuel shortages and rising petrol prices in the coming months, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Campaigners urged the government to lower oil demand through measures such as banning private jets, limiting short-haul flights and reducing motorway speed limits.

Greenpeace UK chief scientist Doug Parr said early action could help avoid tougher decisions later while also reducing emissions and protecting consumers from higher fuel costs.

Green party leader Zack Polanski supported a temporary ban on private jets, saying ordinary families risk losing their summer holidays while wealthy travelers continue flying privately.

Campaigners also proposed levies on frequent flyers and replacing short-haul flights with train travel where journeys can be completed within six hours. Greenpeace estimates the measures could save nearly a million tonnes of jet fuel annually.

A separate analysis said reducing motorway speed limits by 10mph could save almost half a million tonnes of fuel.

News.Az