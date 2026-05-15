Ukraine war escalates as Russia intensifies strikes and Europe warns of wider risks

Ukraine war escalates as Russia intensifies strikes and Europe warns of wider risks

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Russia’s large-scale bombardment of Kyiv shows Moscow is “banking on escalation rather than negotiation,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, as Ukraine endured one of the heaviest waves of attacks in recent months.

Ukrainian officials reported widespread destruction and rising civilian casualties after days of continuous strikes across multiple regions, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

At least 16 people, including children, were killed in Kyiv, while emergency services said more than 1,500 rescue workers were deployed nationwide following the attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had launched more than 1,500 drones since Wednesday, with at least 22 civilians killed over two days of strikes. He rejected claims that the war was nearing its end, saying current actions show the opposite.

Merz said Ukraine and its partners remain open to negotiations for a “just peace,” but stressed that Russia continues military escalation instead of seeking resolution.

Authorities said infrastructure across Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa regions was damaged, including residential buildings, energy systems, ports and railways, while electricity outages were reported in 11 regions.

The UN nuclear watchdog warned of increased drone activity near Ukrainian nuclear facilities, including Chornobyl and several operating plants, describing the situation as a significant safety risk.

Separately, drones from the conflict were reported to have crossed into neighbouring countries, contributing to political instability, including the resignation of Latvia’s prime minister after a government collapse linked to security disputes.

Officials in Russia’s Belgorod region also reported casualties from Ukrainian drone strikes near the border, while Moscow appointed a new acting regional governor.

Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities have also ordered the arrest of a senior official on money-laundering charges, as internal political pressure continues alongside the ongoing war.

News.Az