Trump claims US strikes Venezuela drug site
On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States had carried out its first land strike in Venezuela.
He said US forces hit a dock facility used to load boats allegedly carrying drugs, escalating Washington's pressure campaign against President Nicolas Maduro, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Trump made the remarks after first hinting at the operation during a radio interview last week and then expanding on them on Monday while meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.
"There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs," Trump said. "They load the boats up with drugs, so we hit all the boats and now we hit the area. It's the implementation area. And that is no longer around."
The comments mark the first indication that US operations have moved onto Venezuelan soil since the Trump administration launched an aggressive campaign against drug trafficking networks. Until now, US strikes had focused on boats in international waters in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean.
Trump declined to say whether the US military or the CIA carried out the strike, or to confirm that it took place inside Venezuela. "I know exactly who it was, but I don't want to say who it was," he said. "But you know it was along the shore."