Trump commemorates Armenian anniversary, doesn't use word 'genocide'

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump did not use the word "genocide" in the traditional appeal in connection with the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire, Oxu.Az reports citing "Hurriyyet".

In his statement, D. Trump called the events of 1915 "a great calamity".

It should be noted that Armenia marks the fictional "Armenian genocide" on April 24 each year.

Armenians and the Armenian lobby argue that the predecessor of the Turkish Republic - the Ottoman Empire - in 1915 carried out a "genocide" against Armenians living in Anatolia.

News.Az

News.Az