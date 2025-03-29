Trump commutes Ozy Media founder Watson’s nearly 10-year sentence

© Reuters.FILE PHOTO: Carlos Watson, CEO of Ozy Media, departs U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn after being arrested and charged with fraud in New York City, New York, U.S., February 23, 2023. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump has commuted Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson’s nearly 10-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in his now-defunct startup, the White House said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Watson, a former cable news anchor and investment banker, was found guilty last year of lying to investors about the news and entertainment company’s finances and sham deals with Google (NASDAQ:) and Oprah Winfrey. Watson, who pleaded not guilty, was sentenced to 116 months in prison by a federal court in Brooklyn in December.

The White House, without elaborating, said Trump had commuted Watson’s sentence, which was reported earlier by CNBC.

Watson thanked Trump and the president’s "pardon czar" Alice Marie Johnson, saying in a statement his prosecution was "driven by a malicious campaign."

Prosecutors told jurors that Watson and Ozy Media had falsified information about the California-based company’s finances and audience size, fabricated contracts and inflated earnings projections to court investors.

News.Az