Trump declares national emergency over Cuba

The order, published on the White House website, formally invokes presidential authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act. It states that the threat linked to Cuba originates “in whole or substantial part outside the United States,” justifying the use of emergency powers, News.Az reports.

“I, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, find that the situation with respect to Cuba constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat […] and hereby declare a national emergency with respect to that threat,” the document says.

The executive order accuses the Cuban government of aligning itself with U.S. adversaries and hostile non-state actors, including Russia, China, and Iran, as well as militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah. According to the administration, Havana provides support and safe haven to such actors and hosts foreign military and intelligence infrastructure that Washington claims threatens U.S. security, including what it describes as Russia’s largest overseas signals intelligence facility.

Beyond security allegations, the order also cites Cuba’s domestic policies, accusing authorities of widespread human rights abuses. These include repression of political opponents, limits on freedom of speech and the press, and the persecution of civil society organizations and religious groups. The administration argues that such practices run counter to U.S. foreign policy objectives of promoting democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights.

As part of the emergency declaration, Trump authorized the potential introduction of additional tariffs on imports from third countries that directly or indirectly supply oil to Cuba. The measure is intended to intensify economic pressure on Havana and those supporting it, with U.S. agencies tasked with monitoring compliance and recommending further steps if needed.

The order also allows for the modification or escalation of measures depending on developments, including possible retaliation by affected countries or, alternatively, changes by Cuba or its partners that align with U.S. national security and foreign policy goals.

The declaration takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on January 30, 2026, and requires regular reporting to Congress on the use of emergency authorities granted under the order.