Trump denounces killing of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump and Israel’s ambassador to the US condemned a shooting late Wednesday near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC that killed two Israeli Embassy staff members, calling it an act of antisemitic violence.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He extended his condolences to the victims’ families, calling the incident “so sad.”

At a press briefing following the attack, Israeli ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter said the victims were a young Israeli couple who were about to get engaged.

“The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem,” he said, describing them as a “beautiful couple” who had come to enjoy an evening in Washington’s cultural center.

He said Trump personally called him through Attorney General Pam Bondi, vowing that his administration would “do everything it can possibly do to fight and end antisemitism.”

Leiter emphasized the unity between Israel and the US.

“Together we won’t be afraid. Together we’ll stand and we’re going to overcome the moral depravity of people who think they’re going to achieve political gains through murder,” he said.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon also reacted strongly to the incident, writing on X: “The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.

"We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives – everywhere in the world,” he said.

News.Az