Trump described the situation in the Gaza Strip as a disaster

Trump described the situation in the Gaza Strip as a disaster
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, June 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US President Donald Trump described the situation in the Gaza Strip as a disaster, saying Washington needs to deal with it, American leader said this in an interview with Fox NewsNews.Az reports.

"Gaza is, of course, a real disaster. We need to deal with it," he said.

Trump said another conflict he needs to achieve a peaceful resolution to is the Ukrainian crisis.

"We've managed to resolve seven wars," he said. "There are only one or two left. We need to deal with Russia and Ukraine; it's terrible."

The American leader expressed hope that he will deliver a strong speech at the General Debates of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, which begins next week. "I'm going to speak at the UN, and I hope I do a good job," Trump said, adding that his speech would include "the good and the bad."


