Mark Fuhrman, OJ Simpson trial detective, dies at 74

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Mark Fuhrman, the former Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detective who was at the center of the 1995 murder trial of O. J. Simpson, has died at the age of 74, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

Chief Deputy Coroner Lynette Acebedo of Kootenai County, Idaho confirmed Fuhrman’s death on Monday. According to NBC4,

Fuhrman died last week.

TMZ additionally reported that Fuhrman’s death followed a battle with an aggressive form of throat cancer, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Fuhrman was widely known for his involvement in the high-profile O.J. Simpson murder case, which became one of the most widely publicized criminal trials in U.S. history.

During the trial for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, Fuhrman became a key figure after discovering a bloody glove at Simpson’s Rockingham estate. Prosecutors said the item matched a glove found at the scene where the two victims were murdered.

Fuhrman's involvement in the trial later led to significant controversy and damaged his credibility after audio recordings surfaced in which he used racial slurs, including the N-word.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden — who said he knew Mark Fuhrman and had worked with him over the years — noted that despite Fuhrman finding evidence he considered "very incriminating of O.J. Simpson," his role as a key witness changed dramatically as a result.

"He got in trouble at the O.J. Simpson trial because of things he said to a reporter that were recorded," Baden told Fox News Digital.

Despite previously denying such conduct under oath, the defense argued that the tapes raised questions about his credibility and whether evidence in the case had been properly handled.

The defense also used the recordings to suggest that Fuhrman may have planted the bloody glove to frame Simpson.

Fuhrman was accused of lying on the witness stand and was convicted of perjury in 1996, making him the only person associated with the case to be convicted of a crime related to the trial.

Despite the controversy surrounding the case, Baden described Fuhrman as "a very smart detective," while adding, "he wasn’t always totally accurate."

After retiring from the LAPD in 1995, he remained in the public eye as a true crime author and a talk radio host.

He was also involved in other high-profile investigations for years after the Simpson case, including the Martha Moxley murder case in Connecticut involving Michael Skakel, a cousin of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., according to Baden.

News.Az