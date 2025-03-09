Trump did not rule out further increase in tariffs on US imports

The host drew Trump's attention to the fact that companies supplying their products to the United States want clarity on the tariff issue. "They have enough clarity. They just throw this phrase around, they constantly say that they need clarity. Look, our country has been robbed for many decades. We will not allow ourselves to be robbed anymore," the owner of the White House responded.

On March 4, the US administration imposed tariffs of 25% on almost all imports from Canada and Mexico, and also raised tariffs on goods from China from 10% to 20%. On March 6, Trump signed executive orders to postpone until April 2 the introduction of 25% import tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico that fall under the trilateral trade agreement. He indicated that there would be no such relaxations after that date.

Trump also previously announced plans to impose new, retaliatory tariffs on imported goods beginning April 2. On average, he said, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico and Canada charge the United States much higher tariffs than the United States charges them.