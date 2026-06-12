UAE accelerates AI-driven digital shift in higher education

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) is continuing its efforts to accelerate digital transformation across the UAE’s higher education sector, with plans to simplify services for students and universities while improving efficiency through data and artificial intelligence.

The ministry stated that its digital transformation programme is designed to enhance the student journey and improve services provided to higher education institutions by reducing administrative procedures and building a more integrated and user-friendly system, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

As part of the initiative, MoHESR plans to reduce the number of electronic services from 38 to 18 streamlined digital services.

The move is designed to simplify processes and provide a smoother experience through a unified platform focused on two main customer journeys one for students and another for higher education institutions.

The ministry said its transformation strategy is built around four main areas: improving efficiency through automation, developing proactive and personalised services, ensuring digital accessibility for all users, and expanding the use of artificial intelligence across operations and services.

Amani Al Bannai, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector and Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Operations, said digital transformation is helping create a more efficient and flexible higher education system.

“Digital transformation within the higher education sector represents an opportunity to provide a smoother experience for students, higher education institutions and stakeholders,” she said.

She added that the ministry is working to build an integrated digital system that uses data and AI to support decision-making and improve service quality.

Artificial intelligence is playing a growing role in the ministry’s plans. MoHESR said AI is being used in several areas, including smart chatbots that respond to common enquiries, data analysis, case classification, monitoring service delivery timelines and supporting technical recommendations.

The ministry said these tools help improve efficiency and speed up responses to customers.

Several digital projects are expected to be launched this year, including an upgraded version of Edu Hub, the ministry’s admissions and registration platform for higher education institutions.

Other projects include expanding qualifications recognition systems, introducing new digital services related to scholarships and student support, and developing blockchain-based systems for verifying academic qualifications.

MoHESR is also strengthening digital links with government entities, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, as well as local and international partners involved in verifying academic records.



The ministry said these efforts will help improve data accuracy, reduce processing times and create a more connected digital ecosystem.

Officials added that the overall goal is to simplify customer journeys, improve transparency and strengthen the UAE’s position as a leader in digital government services powered by data and artificial intelligence.

News.Az