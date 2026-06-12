Deadly Ukraine–Russia border strikes leave three dead as drone war escalates

In Russia’s Bryansk region, two civilians were killed and two others wounded after Ukrainian forces struck the settlement of Suzemka with artillery, according to Acting Governor Egor Kovalchuk, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Separate drone attacks were reported in Russia’s Tatarstan region, where three people were injured after an apartment building was hit, while industrial facilities were also targeted in areas linked to oil processing and petrochemical production. Additional drone activity was reported in Togliatti in the Samara region, home to the Avtovaz car manufacturing plant, prompting temporary alerts as authorities confirmed ongoing drone threat warnings.