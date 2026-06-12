Africa’s population boom sparks race for survival and prosperity

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Africa’s rapidly growing population is reshaping global economic forecasts, with experts and policymakers debating whether the continent can convert its demographic expansion into long-term prosperity.

The population boom is driven by high birth rates and a young median age across many African countries, creating both opportunities for economic growth and significant challenges in employment, infrastructure, and public services, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

While a youthful population could become a major economic asset, many African states face pressure to create enough jobs, improve education systems, and expand healthcare access to match the pace of growth. Analysts say that without sustained investment and structural reforms, the demographic surge could strain economies, but with the right policies, it could also position Africa as a major global labour and consumer market in the coming decades.

News.Az