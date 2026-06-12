Violence erupts again in Northern Ireland as minister condemns ‘racist thuggery’

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Violence has flared again in parts of Northern Ireland, prompting strong condemnation from government officials who described the unrest as “racist thuggery.” The disorder reportedly involved clashes, attacks on property, and heightened tensions in several communities, raising fresh concerns over public safety and community relations in the region.

Authorities said the incidents mark a renewed wave of unrest after a period of relative calm, with police responding to disturbances and political leaders urging restraint. Officials emphasized that the violence is unacceptable and warned that those responsible would face consequences, while community leaders called for efforts to prevent further escalation and restore stability, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

News.Az