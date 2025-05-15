Trump eager to host UAE president after $1.4T investment pledge

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he looks forward to hosting United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan at the White House, seconds after the Emirati leader announced his country will invest $1.4 trillion in the US over the next decade, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"I look forward to having you in the White House, we'll celebrate together, but we are going to be your friend and we're going to be your partner, and we really appreciate your confidence and an investment that's your biggest investment that you've ever made," Trump said as he was hosted by Al Nahyan in Qasr Al Watan, the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi.

"We really appreciate it, and we're going to treat you, as you should be --magnificently, and you're a magnificent man and honor to be with you," he added.

It is unclear whether a date has been set for Al Nahyan’s Washington visit.

The Emirati president minutes prior announced the sprawling investment in the US, saying it will be focused on the areas of the new economy, energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence and industry.

"Additionally, major partnerships and projects are underway between private sector entities in both nations," he added.

News.Az