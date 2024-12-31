Trump endorses Mike Johnson for continued role as House Speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has endorsed Mike Johnson to remain as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

"Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, News.az reports, citing foreign media. His remarks came days before a House vote on Friday to elect a new speaker.Republican Johnson expressed thanks for Trump's support."Thank you, President Trump! I’m honored and humbled by your support, as always. Together, we will quickly deliver on your America First agenda and usher in the new golden age of America. The American people demand and deserve that we waste no time. Let’s get to work," he said on X.Separately, tech billionaire Elon Musk also backed Johnson."I feel the same way! You have my full support," he said on X.

News.Az