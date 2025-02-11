Trump envoy secures release of American Marc Fogel from Russia

"President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the president’s advisers negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine," White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said.

Witkoff, who is Trump's chief Middle East envoy, made an unannounced trip to Russia to pick up Fogel, and Waltz said they were both leaving Russian airspace.

"By tonight, Marc Fogel will be on American soil and reunited with his family and loved ones thanks to President Trump’s leadership," Waltz said.

Trump has indicated he has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin but has been vague on the details other than to say he is insistent on ending the three-year-old Ukraine war.