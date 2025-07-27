Yandex metrika counter

Trump: EU to buy $750 billion worth of energy from US, invest $600 billion

Trump: EU to buy $750 billion worth of energy from US, invest $600 billion
The European Union (EU) will import about $750 billion worth of energy from the United States and will also invest $600 billion in the American economy, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

US President Donald Trump stated this at a meeting with the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.

"They [the European Union] will buy energy resources from the United States worth $750 billion. And they will invest $600 billion in addition to what they have already invested [in the American economy]," the American leader said.


