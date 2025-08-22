Trump expected to make announcement from Oval Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement Friday afternoon from the White House.

The announcement comes after former national security adviser John Bolton’s home near the nation’s capital was raided by FBI agents, News.Az reports, citing The Hill.

During his visit to The People’s House museum in Washington Friday morning, the president said he “knew nothing about it,” though sources say it’s about classified documents.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also signaled early Friday that an interest rate cut could be on the horizon, after months of pressure from the White House.

A White House official told NewsNation, The Hill’s sister network, that the announcement is related to the 2026 World Cup.

Trump’s remarks are scheduled to begin at noon EDT.

