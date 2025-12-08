Trump flags concerns over Netflix-Warner deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will personally review the proposed $72 billion merger between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, warning it “could be a problem” due to market concentration in the entertainment sector.

Speaking at the John F. Kennedy Center during an awards ceremony, Trump did not indicate whether he supports the deal but highlighted the risk of excessive market share, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The merger, which would give Netflix control over Warner Bros.’ TV and film studios and streaming business, requires approval from U.S. antitrust authorities before moving forward.

News.Az